Brewer’s Lufkin a Defensive Gaziano Award Finalist

The finalists have been named for the Gaziano Awards, and Austin Lufkin of Brewer is one of three still in the running for the state’s best defensive lineman. There’s also three finalists for the offensive lineman award.

The Gaziano award winners will each get a five thousand dollar scholarship as well as a trophy.

The four other finalists will each get a one thousand dollar scholarship.

The other finalists are from southern Maine.