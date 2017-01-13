BREAKING: Troy Woman Charged with Murdering Infant Son

A Troy woman is under arrest, charged with murdering her infant son Thursday.

Detectives arrested 32-year-old Miranda Hopkins at her North Dixmont Road home Friday night.

She’s charged in the death of her seven-week-old son, Jaxson Hopkins.

Officials tell us they responded to Hopkins’ mobile home early Thursday morning after she called 911 to report the baby was unresponsive. The baby was pronounced dead on scene.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday by the State Medical Examiner’s Office, but the cause of death is not being released.

Hopkins’ two other sons, ages 6 and 8, are staying with relatives.

Hopkins is expected to make her first court appearance Tuesday, likely in Belfast.