Blue Hill Memorial Hospital Invests in Innovative Technology

A new state of the art CT Scanner is putting Blue Hill Memorial Hospital at the top of patient care.

Chief Medical Officer, Michael Murnik says, “We can provide the same level of study that they can get at the best institutions in the state. We can take great pictures and transmit them anywhere since everything is digital now. We are able to do some advanced studies that we couldn’t dream of doing before.”

Jewel Brown, Diagnostic Imaging Manager says, “This machine takes the images a lot quicker than the scanners did before, so we can do the scan in a matter of seconds so the patient doesn’t have to hold their breath as long as before and they’re literally on the table for two minutes.”

Not only is this new technology helping patients, it’s also reassuring doctors. Murnik says, “It means that we have no needling doubts about the quality images we have. We have no questions about recommending someone getting a cat scan study here in Blue Hill which makes it all work better.”

And this small town hospital is proud of its new level of care.

“A quarter of the United States population gets their care at critical access hospitals. Lots of studies support that they get as good or better care in these local hospitals than they do at major centers. This is just another aspect of that that we can provide the highest quality care locally in our community,” says Murnik

Brown says, “It just makes me proud to have it here in such a small community.”