Bar Harbor Winter Beer Fest Saturday

The second bar harbor winter beer fest will be held outside, but don’t worry – there will be some warming stations to keep you toasty.

It runs from 11 – 4 p.m. Saturday.

They’ll be serving up craft brews, local food, and live entertainment.

There will also be games and a shuttle service you can take downtown.

Tickets are for 20 dollars for unlimited beer samples.

Go to this website for more information.