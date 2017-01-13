Bangor Fire Department says “Clean Your Chimney”

We’ve hit a warmer spell.

So firefighters are taking the opportunity to give a warning.

They say it’s a good time to clean your chimneys out.

Ways to prevent fires include: making sure you’re burning well-seasoned wood, checking your chimney at least once a month, and making sure your woodstove is burning at the right temperature…

“One of the things I tell people is you just never know” said Jason Johnson of the Bangor Fire Department. “It all depends on the creosote. It depends on the temperature of the stove. I call it the goalie lock zone. You can’t be too cold – you burn too cool and that’ll produce creosote. You burn too hot, and it can ignite the creosote. So you really have to be in the goldilock zone.”

He says to make sure you have a thermometer.

If you have more than a quarter inch or more of creosote you should sweep.

If you’re wondering whether it’s time for maintenance.

You can call your local fire department’s non-emergency number.

A fire inspector will look for fire hazards and make sure you have everything installed correctly.