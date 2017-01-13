‘Augusta Age-Friendly Committee’ Targets City Improvements

A committee of residents in Augusta are working on plans to make the city more livable for folks of all ages.

The Augusta Age-Friendly Committee surveyed 400 residents to see what they desired regarding transportation options, outdoor buildings and spaces, and civic participation.

Other areas targeted for improvement include housing, community support and health services.

The committee is holding focus groups to get a better grip on the information collected and to draft proposals they can submit to city council.

They hope their initiatives will help make Augusta more business friendly as well as let seniors age comfortably in their community.

“Transportation options- it’s always a big thing in the state of Maine as well as here in Augusta for all the residents. So that’s an initiative we’re still in the research stage of. We are looking at ‘Sand buckets for Seniors,’ we’ve gone out to see if we can get more seating, park benches, maybe some benches in the downtown area,” said Bob MacDougall, Chairman of the Committee.

The committee is receiving support from city council, AARP, as well as community members.

For residents looking to get involved, check out the ‘Augusta Age-Friendly’ Facebook page.