Accident in Weston Takes Down Utility Pole

Maine State Police say a truck loaded with logs missed a turn in heavy fog, struck a utility pole and pulled electrical wires down on route one in Weston Thursday night.

A second log truck then became tangled in the wires.

Police say Michael Steeves, 56, of Weston, tried to make a right turn and missed the road in the fog.

Rte. 1 was shut down for more than two hours while crews freed the trucks from the wires.