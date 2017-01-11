Wellness Wednesday: Chicken, Rice, and Black Bean Salad Bowl

Chicken, Rice and Black Bean Salad Bowl

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 bag Fresh Express® American salad mix

2 cups roasted or grilled chicken, chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, chopped bite-sized

1 cup grape tomatoes

1/4 tsp. McCormick® Chipotle Pepper Powder

3 Tbsp. light buffalo ranch salad dressing, or to taste

1 cup cooked black beans, rinsed and drained, warm or room temperature

2 cups cooked brown or white rice, warm or room temperature

1 cup Cabot® Seriously Sharp Cheddar or Monterey Jack shredded cheese

Directions:

1. Empty salad mix into large bowl. Add chicken, peppers, tomatoes and chipotle powder. Toss with dressing.

2. Divide the beans and rice into individual serving bowls.

3. Top with salad mix and garnish with shredded cheese.

Nutritional Information

Amount per serving: 400 Calories; 37 g Protein; 40 g Carbohydrate; 8 g Fiber; 4 g Sugar; 11 g Fat;

102 mg Cholesterol; 675 mg Sodium