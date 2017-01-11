Warren Man Behind Bars on Domestic Violence Charges

A Warren man scheduled to report to jail later this month for domestic violence, is behind bars a couple of weeks ahead of time.

44-year-old Lauren Tozier is accused of threatening a woman and trying to strangle her.

We’re told he was arrested yesterday morning on several charges.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says last fall, Tozier was sentenced to nine months in jail for domestic violence terrorizing.

He was supposed to report to jail on January 30th.

Tozier is being held without bail and is scheduled to be in court later today.