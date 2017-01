UPDATE: St. George Lobster Boat Sinks

A lobster boat has sunk off the coast of St. George.

The Coast Guard tells us they received a signal at 8am today from the boat.

When officials contacted the owner of the fishing vessel “Intimidator”, they were advised there was no one was on board when it went down.

The Coast Guard and Marine Patrol helped the owner and fire crews control a minor fuel leak.

No word on why the vessel went down, but officials say it happened during the night and that heavy winds may have contributed.