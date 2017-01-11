Three More Maine Towns Take Steps to Limit Retail Marijuana Establishments.

Three more Maine towns have taken steps to limit retail marijuana establishments.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Clinton’s board of selectmen voted last night to put an emergency moratorium on such establishments. The 60-day moratorium gives the planning board time to prepare changes to the land-use law.

Skowhegan’s selectmen also agreed last night to move forward with an ordinance barring retail marijuana establishments and social clubs, according to the newspaper.

Monday, Winslow’s town council approved a first reading for a moratorium.