State Lawmakers Propose Bill to Delay Retail Sales of Marijuana

Legislative leaders have reached a deal to delay parts of the marijuana law voters approved in November.

The implementation of retail marijuana sales will be delayed until February 2018, according to a spokeswoman for Speaker of the House Sara Gideon.

Personal use of marijuana under the law will go into effect Jan. 30.

Voters narrowly approved Question 1 by fewer than 4,000 votes.

The bill still needs legislative approval.

Many towns have implemented moratoriums on retail marijuana establishments.