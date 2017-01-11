Portland Organization Uses Research to Discourage Panhandling

It’s a common sight.

People in Portland with signs looking to collect whatever spare cash you are willing to give.

The group – Portland Downtown – is now doing some research to find out how other parts of the country have reduced a fairly regular practice.

Not all the people out panhandling are homeless. Some simply can’t find work because of personal issues.

The organization’s leaders say they want to help these folks get back on their feet.

“I think there are examples across the country, from Connecticut to New Mexico of communities who are looking at really progressive ideas and programs, so we’re gonna look to them for best practices and I know Portland is really forward thinking, innovative and creative. I’m confident we’re gonna come up with some really great ideas.” says Executive Director of Portland Downtown, Kasey Gilbert.

A criminal past could prevent someone from securing a good paying job.