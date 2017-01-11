Portland Non-Profit Receives Large Check from 47 Businesses

From our News Affiliate WMTW:

A Portland Non-Profit that fights homelessness and addiction received a big check yesterday.

Thanks to shoppers in Downtown Portland, a total of 8 thousand dollars was raised for the Milestone Foundation.

47 businesses donated a portion of their sales from the city’s annual “Shop for a Cause Day” in November.

Milestone says the partnership with the community and the money itself is invaluable to their work here in Maine.

“We do have the only non medical hospital, 16 bed detox in the state of Maine, and we do turn away a number of people a day. It will probably help us be able to take care of them.” Says the Director of Finance and Administration, Marianne Sensale-Guerin.

In addition to the check, Machias Savings Bank donated 2 thousand dollars worth of medical scrubs for the foundation’s shelter and detox center.