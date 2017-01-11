Police Identify Rite Aid Robbery Suspect

Police believe they know who walked into a Rite Aid in Skowhegan earlier this week and demanded drugs. 26-year-old Damien Towers is identified as the robbery suspect.

The robbery was reported at the pharmacy on Madison Avenue Monday Morning. A man in a hooded sweatshirt went into the store and handed the pharmacist a note demanding prescription drugs.

No weapon was displayed and no one was hurt.

According to police, towers was arrested and convicted for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in 2010.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Damien Towers, you are asked to call Skowhegan Police at 474-6908.