Mobile Home Destroyed by Fire in Otisfield

A family of three is being helped out by the Red Cross after their mobile home was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to Otisfield’s fire chief, it happened around 2:30 on Morin Avenue.

No one was injured.

It’s unclear at this time whether all of the family’s pets got out safely.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to help identify the cause of the fire.