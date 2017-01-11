Litchfield Man Charged with Child Porn Accused of Driving 114 mph in West Gardiner

A man from Litchfield charged with having child porn is now in jail after he was accused of driving 114 miles per hour on the highway in West Gardiner.

30-year-old Ethan Francine was arrested Friday and charged with OUI, criminal speeding and violating bail.

A state trooper stopped Francine on I-295 and said he could smell alcohol on him, too.

Francine’s being held without bail.

In March investigators say a search of his home computers turned up sexually explicit images of children under 12.

At the time, Francine worked at the Bath YMCA as a lifeguard at the pool at the Brunswick landing.