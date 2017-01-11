Healthy Start: Keeping our New Year’s Resolutions in Dieting and Nutrition

In today’s Healthy Start, we sit down with Maine Coast Memorial Hospital Nutrition Services Supervisor, Amy Henderson. She’s leading a free community health forum in Ellsworth on Monday, January 16th about keeping New Year’s resolutions, especially the ones about diet and exercise.

New Year, New You starts at 5:30 p.m. in the classroom at the Ellsworth hospital. Dinner will be provided.

January marks a new year and, for many, resolutions to make lifestyle changes – including diet. Making healthy food choices can be confusing with conflicting information and fad diets getting press. Learning more about making choices that are not only good for you, but taste good, too.

There will be a question and answer session along with this presentation.

“The average resolution lasts for about six weeks,” says Henderson. “Which is really a bummer because people put all of their eggs in one basket and when that fails, you’ve restricted carbohydrates so much that you can’t really sustain it for the long term.”

Instead, Henderson suggests making small, realistic steps that include the things you love, just in moderation. She also says elements of those fad diets could work for some. All of that will be explained in Monday night’s community get together.

For more information including how to sign up for the free forum, log onto http://mcmhospital.org/News/Calendar/Events/Community-Health-Forum-New-Year,-New-You-Making-H.aspx