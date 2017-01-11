Former Brunswick Officer to be Sentenced Today

A former Brunswick police officer who admitted to trying to send obscene material to a minor is expected to be sentenced today.

Garrett Brosnan faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

He pleaded guilty in September.

Federal agents arrested Brosnan in June 2016 at the Brunswick Police Station after the parents of a 13 year old girl in Arizona reported their daughter had sexually explicit conversations with a man in 2015.

Court documents show Brosnan sent obscene material on two occasions to an investigator who he beleived was a 14 year old girl.