EAAA Falls Risk Assessment for Seniors in Bangor Thursday

The Eastern Area Agency on Aging wants to keep seniors safe by helping them figure out their chances of falling.

Staff from the agency will be holding a risk assessment session Thursday, January 12th.

It’s at the annex at the Airport Mall on Union Street in Bangor from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Seniors will also learn ways to avoid falls.

The assessments are by appointment.

For more information, call 941-2865.