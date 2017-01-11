Dry, Breezy & Mild This Afternoon

The rain and mix has exited the areas and cloudy skies have brightened up as drier air moves into the state. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with very mild temperatures reaching the 40s to near 50° for highs. Clouds will move back into the region during the night tonight as our next storm system approaches the area. We may see some light mixed precipitation or rain showers later tonight especially over southern and western parts of the state.

Another area of low pressure will pass to our north and west Thursday bringing us a chance for some off and on light rain during the day. Temperatures will be mild again with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s Thursday afternoon. The storm will pull a cold front through the state Thursday night, allowing colder air to return to the region during the day Friday. Temperatures will start the day in the mid-20s to mid-30s then fall throughout the day as the colder air moves in. Expect a drier and brighter day Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. High pressure will build in to start the weekend. We’ll see sunshine and much colder temperatures Saturday with highs only in the teens to low 20s. Sunday looks okay too with sunshine and seasonable temperatures as highs are expected to reach the 20s.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny. An early shower possible north otherwise dry conditions are expected. Breezy and mild. Highs between 41°-51°. Southwest 10-20 MPH with higher gusts between 30-40 MPH possible.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Mixed precipitation or rain showers possible late especially over southern and western locales. Lows between 26°-38°, warmest along the coast. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with occasional light rain. Mild with highs between 39°-48°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and turning colder. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s early then temperatures will fall during the afternoon.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Seasonable with highs in the 20s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW