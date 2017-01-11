Criminal Case Involving Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Moved to Kennebec Co.

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of sexually abusing three girls will now be tried in Kennebec County.

A judge ruled last month the case of 46-year-old Ken Hatch of Whitefield could move to another courthouse.

Prosecutors asked for the change of venue to help protect the alleged victims.

Hatch has pleaded not guilty to 22 charges.

Half of them are for sexual abuse of a minor.

Hatch is accused of giving pot to one of the three girls in exchange for sex.

Court documents state most of the abuse with her happened in the back seat of Hatch’s police cruiser in Whitefield and Alna.

Hatch was named Lincoln County Deputy of the year last April.

He’s due back in court in February.