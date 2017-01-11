AM Rain/Mix Ending, Brighter This Afternoon

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

As low pressure lifts off to our northwest, a weak trailing cold front will push all the showers out to sea this morning with partial clearing developing during the afternoon. Temps will run well above normal in our area this afternoon as highs reach the upper 30s north to 40s south across the Pine Tree State.

Thursday will be another unseasonably mild day, with one more round of rain showers moving across our area ahead of a sharp cold front later in the day and evening. As the cold front slips off to our south later Thursday night a much colder airmass will filter back into Maine on a brisk northwest breeze. A ridge of arctic high pressure approaching New England from the northwest will bring bright, breezy and cold conditions to our area Saturday and likely Sunday as well.

Today: Breezy and mild, with morning rain showers tapering off then brightening skies this afternoon. High temps in the mid 30s to upper 40s from north to south.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, with late day rain showers and high temps in the upper 30s and 40s.

Friday: Early clouds then partly sunny, breezy and turning colder, with morning high temps in the 20s north and 30s south, with temps falling into the teens north and 20s south during the afternoon.

Saturday: Bright, breezy and cold, with high temps in the teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cold, with high temps in the mid teens to mid 20s from north to south.



Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist