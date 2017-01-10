Truck Destroyed, Garage Damaged in Charleston Fire

Multiple crews were called to Charleston Tuesday afternoon where a vehicle fire spread to the garage of a home.

The homeowner tells TV-5 he was using a space heater to de-ice a sanding truck he planned to use later tonight.

He left the home on Charleston Road for about an hour and when he returned the truck and garage were on fire.

“The homeowner showed up, he had a tractor. He was able to pull it out after we got the fire knocked down” said Hudson Fire Chief Josh Lilley.

“Having the right tool here made our job a lot easier” he said.

No one was injured.

There is smoke and fire damage to the garage, but flames did not spread to the house.

Officials say getting enough manpower to the scene was the biggest challenge.