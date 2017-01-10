Phase II of Brewer Riverwalk Expansion Nears

Phase II of Brewer’s Riverwalk project is getting closer to becoming a reality.

The Maine Department of Transportation held their second public meeting on the subject Tuesday night at Brewer City Hall.

Phase II of the riverwalk covers around 4/10 of a mile.

It will run from end of the existing path along Brewer’s waterfront up to the Penobscot Bridge.

The plan now includes a 10 x 10 foot tunnel underneath the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge.

“That’s the way we’re moving right now” said MDOT’s Patrick Adams. “It seems to be the most cost-effective, streamlined and safest way for us to go. The price works and it’s logistically something that’s feasible to do.”

Phase II comes with a $1.3M price tag.

Around 260 thousand of that comes from the city, the rest is federal funding.

The project will go out to bid late this year with a goal of being completed by the end of the summer of 2018.