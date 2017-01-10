Memorial Service for Clara Swan to be Held at Husson

A memorial service for a pioneer in women’s sports and education will be held in Bangor later in January.

Clara Swan passed away Saturday at the age of 104.

The Princeton native attended Maine School of Commerce, now known as Husson University, graduating in 1933, and later working at the school in different capacities, including academic dean and vice president.

She was Husson basketball coach for almost two decades.

Services will be held at 10:00 Saturday morning, January 28th at Gracie Theater on the Husson campus in Bangor.