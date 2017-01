Maine’s New National Monument Makes Top Destination List

Maine’s new national monument made a CNN list of top destinations in the world.

CNN’s experts around the world chose 17 of the best places to vacation in 2017.

On that list, Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, that only came to be in August, just as the National Park Service celebrated its centennial.

The 87,000 acre national monument east of Baxter State Park is open year-round.