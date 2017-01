Mainers Can Renew Pet Licenses Online

State officials are reminding dog owners to renew their pets’ licenses by the end of January.

Many communities will let you do so online.

More than 110 communities are using the online licensing service.

You can request a new license for a dog, or renew an existing one.

Owners with new pets need veterinarian and vaccination information.

If your dog already has a license, you’ll need the current tag number.

Click here for a link the online program