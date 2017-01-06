Waterville Man Pleads Guilty in Connection with Hammer Attack

A Waterville man was sentenced to three months in jail for attacking a man with a hammer.

31-year-old Zachary Larrabee pleaded guilty last month to assault with a dangerous weapon and criminal threatening.

Police arrested him in September after witnesses told them he hit a man in the head with a hammer at an apartment on Union Street, then took off.

We’re told officers found a toy pellet gun and a hammer in a trash container at Larrabee’s apartment building.

Police say Larrabee went to the place on Union Street to buy cocaine.