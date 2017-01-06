Waldoboro Man Killed in Turnpike Crash

Police have identified the driver killed on the Maine Turnpike this morning as 48-year-old Michael Sands of Waldoboro.

The crash happened at mile 16 northbound and involved a plow truck and a pickup truck.

State police said the plow truck was on the side of the road while crews fixed a guardrail.

The plow had a blinking sign telling drivers to keep to the right when the pickup truck slammed into the back of the plow truck.

Police say Sands was killed instantly.

The crash reduced the highway to one lane in the area, causing significant delays.