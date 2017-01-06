Three Arrested For Allegedly Selling Drugs Near Bangor Park

Three people are accused of selling drugs near Coe Park in Bangor.
Police say they’ve been watching a George Street apartment, suspecting heroin and crack from out of state was being sold there.
The building is within a thousand feet of the park, making it a designated “drug free safe zone”.
When police searched the residence, they say they found $6,000 worth of drugs and more than $6,000 in cash they believe to be from drug sales.
52-year-old Lynn Cook and 53-year-old Thomas Anderson, who live in the apartment, and 32-year-old Roosevelt Brown of Connecticut, are all charged with aggravated trafficking.
Each is being held on $20,000 bail.