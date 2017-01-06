WATCH LIVE

Three Arrested For Allegedly Selling Drugs Near Bangor Park

Jan 6, 20172:16 PM EST
Three people are accused of selling drugs near Coe Park in Bangor.

Police say they’ve been watching a George Street apartment, suspecting heroin and crack from out of state was being sold there.

The building is within a thousand feet of the park, making it a designated “drug free safe zone”.

When police searched the residence, they say they found $6,000 worth of drugs and more than $6,000 in cash they believe to be from drug sales.

52-year-old Lynn Cook and 53-year-old Thomas Anderson, who live in the apartment, and 32-year-old Roosevelt Brown of Connecticut, are all charged with aggravated trafficking.

Each is being held on $20,000 bail.

