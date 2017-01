Part of Western Ave. in Augusta Closed

PART OF Western Avenue in a Augusta is closed to traffic after power lines fell down.

This telephone broke off by the Irving, according to Augusta police.

Wires are now down across both lanes of traffic. As a result, Western Avenue is closed between the Meadow and Whitten Roads.

Traffic is being diverted around the Old Winthrop Rd and through Crossing Way.

We’re told utility crews are now on scene and hope to have the repairs done by 9 a.m.