One Worker Sent to Hospital after Chemical Fire at Biddeford Business

One worker was sent to the hospital after a chemical fire at a Biddeford business yesterday.

Officials at Solaras say about 60 pounds of lithium caught fire.

Firefighters from Saco and Old Orchard Beach helped put down the flames.

“It is a product that as I said is reactive to water. So we needed to use many different extinguishers and agents from many of our mutual aid neighbors, ’cause we don’t carry the resources to put out such a fire just in Biddeford alone.” says Biddeford Fire Cheif Scott Gagne.

A hazmat crew was also called in.

No word on the extent of the worker’s injuries.