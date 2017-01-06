L.L. Bean Provides Another $2.1M in Charitable Contributions

(AP) L.L. Bean’s board has approved $2.1 million in charitable giving for the family-owned retailer’s 2016 fiscal year.

Officials say the money will go to 80 different organizations, bringing the 10-year total for charitable giving to nearly $30 million.

Chairman Shawn Gorman says the company is proud to contribute to nonprofit organizations that “positively impact the lives of our neighbors, friends and the outdoors.”

L.L. Bean gave nearly $600,000 to United Way, not including employee contributions, and $200,000 to support the propane bus system at Acadia National park.

The company also gave $105,000 to David Ortiz Children’s Fund through net proceeds from items made from material from the Fenway Park rain delay tarp.