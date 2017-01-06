Former Colby College Student Pleads Guilty in Connection with Campus Bonfire Incident

A former Colby College student charged with assault in connection with a bonfire incident on the Waterville campus has pleaded guilty.

In May 25-year-old Jonathan Sdao of Colorado threw a plastic cup of beer in the direction of officers.

The District Attorney says the beer splashed on them but the cup didn’t hit them.

Sdao was given a deferred sentence Thursday.

The assault charge will be dropped and he’ll be convicted of a civil violation if he donates $1,000 to Pine Tree Camp for children and adults with disabilities.

He also has to take part in a forum at Colby in the spring to apologize to law enforcement and talk about respect for first responders.

Sdao was arrested after a separate case of a dumpster fire on campus, just hours before Colby’s graduation ceremony.

Three former Colby students pleaded guilty last month in connection with that.