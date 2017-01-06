Fitness Friday: Rope Exercises

Workout ropes can give you an incredible full body workout. It improves strength and endurance by getting your entire body, including your arms, legs, and core, moving through lunge-like movements.
The Old Town – Orono YMCA is located in Old Town, Maine in the Hannaford shopping plaza.The 85, 000 square foot multifaceted facility offers something for everyone.
Adult Gymnasium
Indoor Walking Track
Aerobic Studio
Indoor Banked Running Track
After School Activity Program Center
Conference Room
Fitness Center (Includes cardio equipment, weight machines and free weights)
Older Adult Room
Rock Climbing Gym
Gymnastics Center
Indoor Skate Park
Day Care Center
Therapeutic Pool
A wide variety of classes and programs are available for members and non members.