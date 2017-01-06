Fitness Friday: Rope Exercises

Workout ropes can give you an incredible full body workout. It improves strength and endurance by getting your entire body, including your arms, legs, and core, moving through lunge-like movements.

The Old Town – Orono YMCA is located in Old Town, Maine in the Hannaford shopping plaza.The 85, 000 square foot multifaceted facility offers something for everyone.

Adult Gymnasium

Indoor Walking Track

Aerobic Studio

Indoor Banked Running Track

After School Activity Program Center

Conference Room

Fitness Center (Includes cardio equipment, weight machines and free weights)

Older Adult Room

Rock Climbing Gym

Gymnastics Center

Indoor Skate Park

Day Care Center

Therapeutic Pool

A wide variety of classes and programs are available for members and non members.