Few Early Snow Showers Leading To Clearing Skies & Cold Temps

As you wake up this morning, don’t be surprised to see a light coating of snow on your cars and/or walkways. Expect those snow showers to stick with us on and off for most the day, chances taper off by this afternoon. No accumulation is expected, but the snow will stick because temps are so cold to start this morning and it won’t improve much this afternoon. Gradual clearing will lead to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs only warming into the teens and upper 20s. Winds from the northwest around 5mph will be enough to create a bit of a wind chill, so bundle on up. Tonight clear skies will lead to a brutally cold night with lows between 10 below zero to just 4 degrees above zero; once again a light northwest wind will be just enough to make it feel even colder.

Overall the weekend looks nice for any plans, only hiccup will be Saturday evening. Most the day will be dry under a mix of sun and clouds, highs will warm into the low teens to low 20s, winds will pick up just a bit out of the north between 6-10mph. Increasing clouds during the afternoon hours will bring in a chance for some evening snow showers, right now doesn’t look like more than a coating to an inch of snow accumulation. Sunshine is back for Sunday with another cold day setting up; highs will only warm into the single digits to mid teens. Same set up into Monday sunny and cold with highs again only into the single digits and mid teens. Our next weather makers will move in for Tuesday could be looking at not only a chance for some snow but also a period of rain.

Friday: Scattered snow showers, then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the teens to upper 20s, winds will be light from the northwest around 5mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & brutally cold with lows 10 below zero to just 4 above zero, winds will be light out of the northwest around 5mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds, an evening snow shower is possible with highs in the low teens to low 20s. Winds will be out of the north between 6-10mph.

Sunday: Sunny & cold with highs in the single digits and teens.

Monday: Sunny & cold with highs in the single digits and teens.

Tuesday: Snow/rain possible with highs in the 20s and 30s.