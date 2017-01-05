Winslow Woman Appeals Decision to Euthanize Two Pit Bulls That Killed Dog

A woman from Winslow ordered to euthanize her two pit bills after they killed another dog is fighting to keep her pets alive.

Danielle Jones is appealing the judge’s decision from November, which was the result of a two-day trial.

Her pit bulls attacked another woman’s dog in August as they walked along Lucille Avenue.

The 10-month-old Boston Terrier died and the owner had significant injuries.

Jones’ lawyers argued during the trial the pit bulls could be rehabilitated.

Jones was also fined $500 for keeping two dangerous dogs.

A ruling on the appeal could take months.