Wheelchair-Bound Clifton Vet Receives Help From Community

Jim Hodgins is a retired Army veteran. For some time, he’s been having trouble with the house that he lives in.

“There was some water coming in,” says Hodgins. “Any rain storm or snow storm or whatever, there was water dripping down in to my bedroom.”

Hodgins was unable to fix the roof himself, after a tragic event confined him to a wheelchair.

“About 20 years ago, Jim was involved in a very horrific robbery attempt here at his store and he was shot 6 times and left for dead,” explains Shawn Goodwin of the Maine Veteran’s Project. His group was alerted to Hodgins’ situation by his aide and they immediately began looking for solutions.

“This is a $15,000 roof job; it’s probably our most expensive one to date. And we had the budget for a bag of Skittles I basically told her, I said, ‘I’ll do my best but I’m not really sure we can do this.’ We found A.M. Roofing and Roof Systems of Maine enthusiastically took on the job.”

Lee Corro of Roof Systems of Maine said, “I described the situation and what it was and (Bruce Hanson of A.M. Roofing) immediately committed. He goes, ‘yeah. Absolutely we’ll help out.’”

The companies both agreed to waive the cost of repairs, and immediately got to work.

“I really think that we need to do more to take care of our vets and I think that it’s probably that you need to put your money where your mouth is,” said Hanson.

“Here you have a disabled vet who was robbed and shot,” explained Corro. “He’s paralyzed, he has no help so we just said ‘no, we’re good to go, we’ll do it.’”

The repairs on the house will be done sometime next week. And the kindness displayed by these contractors is not lost on Hodgins.

“I can’t thank them enough for the companies spending their time doing it. Great to have people doing things for you like that for nothing out of the kindness of their heart.”