Westbrook Police Closing Investigation on Anti-Muslim Threat Messages

From our sister station WMTW:

Westbrook Police are closing their investigation after Anti Muslim threat messages were found at the Westbrook Pointe Apartments last August.

Erin Dixon Reports.

The Westbrook Police closing their investigation into the Anti Muslim threats found on pieces of paper at the Westbrook Pointe Apartments in August pending any new information after they say they investigated the incident to their fullest extent.

“Our detectives followed up on all the leads that were presented.” Says Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts. “We collected the notes that were reported to be found. We had those processed by the state’s lab, looking for DNA, evidence and/or fingerprints. Unfortunately those came back negative on both situations.”

For three weeks after the threats were reported, police details were assigned to the neighborhood to ensure that Muslim residents feel safe.

But Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts says they are still committed to making all residents feel safe.

“With specific to the Iraqi community, we meet on a quarterly basis and the invitation goes out to as many residents as we can reach working through interpreters and translating our fliers.”

“we just continue to create those relationships and try to stay connected, and when we hear complains and concerns we do our best to respond to them.”

We reached out to several local groups and individuals from the Muslim community today, but unfortunately were unable to get in touch with anyone.