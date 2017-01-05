Variably Cloudy & Turning Colder Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Today will be a cooler and breezy day as a colder airmass currently moving east through the Great Lakes arrives in New England, but temps will only dip down to seasonable levels, which means highs will run in the 20s to near 30.

A couple of storms developing off the Southeast U.S. Coastline will likely remain just far enough offshore to bring any significant precipitation to our region Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but any shift to the west in the storms tracks will bring the risk of some snow to eastern parts of Maine. A progressively colder airmass will be slipping into our area Friday through Monday as near seasonable temps Friday give way to colder than normal conditions Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Today: Variably cloudy, breezy and colder with a gusty west/southwest breeze and high temps in the 20s to near freezing.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with high temps in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with temps in the teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, cold and breezy, with possible morning snow showers and high temps in the upper single numbers and teens.

Monday: Partly sunny and frigid, with high temps in the mid single numbers to mid teens from north to south.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist