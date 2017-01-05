Variably Cloudy, Breezy & Colder Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Gusty west/southwest winds will usher colder air into the region today. After being in the 30s and low 40s yesterday, we’ll be more seasonable today with highs in the 20s to near 30°. We’ll see variably cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions today with just a few snow showers possible up north and in the mountains. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows mainly in the teens.

Friday looks dry and cold with a mix of sun and clouds and highs mainly in the 20s. We’ll be watching a storm passing offshore Friday. All indications are that the bulk of this storm will remain offshore but it’s passing close enough that it may graze coastal areas with a few snow showers during the day. As that storm passes to our south and east, high pressure will build in from the west which will usher much colder air into the region for the weekend. High pressure will bring us bright sunshine on Saturday but temperatures will only reach the teens to low 20s for highs. We’re keeping an eye on another storm system currently forecast to pass just offshore Saturday night into Sunday. It’ll make a close pass to New England so it bears watching, as a slight shift westward would mean some snow for us this weekend. At this point, Sunday looks very cold with a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures in the mid-teens to around 20°. We’ll have a frigid start to the work week on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds again, and temperatures only in the mid-single numbers to mid-teens.

Today: Variably cloudy, breezy and colder. Highs between 20°-32°, warmest along the coast. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with higher gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few widely scattered snow showers possible. Lows between 8°-20°, coldest north. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 20°-30°, warmest along the coast. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the mid-teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Snow possible. Very cold with highs in the upper single numbers to mid-teens.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Frigid with highs in the mid-single numbers to mid-teens.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW