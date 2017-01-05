Two More Plead Guilty in Belfast Meth Case

The last of three people accused of running a meth lab in Belfast have been sentenced.

27-year-old Michael Redding and 24-year-old Krystyl Robbins pleaded guilty last month.

They were both given deferred sentences.

If they stay out of trouble for the next year, they can enter pleas on less serious charges.

The third person, 37-year-old Edward Mylen, pleaded guilty in August and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Police arrested the trio last March after discovering a meth lab in Redding’s home on High Street.