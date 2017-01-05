Searport Woman Bilked of $4K after Phone Scammers Pose as FBI

The head of Searsport police says a local woman was hoodwinked when she lost $4,000 to phone scammers, posing as members of the FBI.

Chief Dick LaHaye says the woman was contacted twice in mid-December.

Both times the calls came from legitimate numbers matching an FBI office.

LaHaye says the callers told the woman she owed the money immediately or she’d be arrested.

The woman paid it, then contacted police later in the day but the money was already gone from her accounts.

The chief says anyone who gets a call from a person demanding money like that should contact police.