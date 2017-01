Rural Communities To See Upgrades and Additions Thanks to USDA Grants

Several communities in our region will benefit from an $11.1 million infusion from the federal government.

Wastewater treatment facilities in Winter Harbor and Eastport will be upgraded

The Penquis Mental Health Association will buy housing for folks with special needs.

Kennebec Montessori School will expand their Fairfield property.

And Waldoboro Utility District will upgrade its sewer system.

In Fort Kent, Fish River Rural Health will build a new medical facility.