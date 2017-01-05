Photo Display at Children’s Discovery Museum

The Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor is hosting a photo display feature events coordinated by the Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine.

The display is entitled “You Can Make A Difference” and is the work of volunteer photographers.

Coordinators say the exhibit is a chance to bring together children and adults to focus on bringing change.

Amy Hughes, Co-coordinator for the Peace and Justice Center says, “This event is a collaboration between the Maine Discovery Museum, the Peace and Justice Center, and Windover Arts. Their creative director curated an exhibit of photos and other materials from events that have been held over the years. Protesting rallies and a lot of things like rallies that bring together a lot of people and then our annual hope festival which brings together between 500 and 1000 people every year at the University of Maine.”

The exhibit will be on display through the end of this month.