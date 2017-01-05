New Downtown Coworking Space

A news and interesting space has opened up on Maine Street in Downtown Bangor.

Covort has designed a coworking space for small business owners and entrepreneurs.

The coworking space concept is used nationwide, but this one is the first of its kind in Maine.

Lisa Liberatore, Co-founder of Covort Coworking Space says, “Covort is Bangor’s newest coworking space and we do daily, weekly, and monthly passes for people to come in and work. We provide them with a professional atmosphere, with 20 x 20 internet. We’ve got a kitchenette and as you can see we have desks sitting and standing and a conference room and phone booth. So, we are a professional atmosphere for people that don’t want the overhead of the long-term lease of the traditional office.”

For more information on pricing and how Covort works you can visit their website.