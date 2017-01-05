New Bangor Airport Gate

Additions to Bangor’s Airport has created space for more air travelers.

A new gate features new seating for passengers.

A new jet bridge is in place with many advanced features including enhanced safety measures.

The new equipment was added in response to an increase in passengers over the last several years and could lead to new flights to and from the airport.

James Canders, Assistant Airport Director says, “With an additional jet bridge or a jet bridge that can handle larger aircraft and a larger passenger load it does make Bangor more attractive to these airlines when they’re looking for what amenities does an airport have when they’re looking to start service here.”

The new gate and jet bridge opened two weeks ago and are being used by American Airlines and Allegiant for flights.