Mostly Dry & Cold the Next Several Days

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

A fast moving storm system will move northeast off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline late tonight and then head up to the east of Nova Scotia tomorrow night. The storm will likely stay just far enough offshore to keep the bulk of its precipitation off to east of Maine late tonight and tomorrow morning, but the coastal regions of the state may get clipped by a little light snow late tonight and early tomorrow. Temps tonight and tomorrow will be cold, but just seasonably so as highs tomorrow run mostly in the 20s to near 30 across our area.

High pressure slipping east across southern Quebec will bring fair and cold conditions to our area Friday night and much of Saturday, with high temps Saturday ranging from the mid teens to mid 20s from north to south. A stronger storm system developing along the Southeastern U.S. Coastline Friday night will move northeast Saturday and be located well east of the Mid-Atlantic Coast by later in the evening. The storm may clip far eastern Maine will a period of light snow later Saturday night and Sunday morning, but once again the bulk of the storms precipitation shield will remain offshore. As the storm heads northeast well offshore a northwesterly breeze will usher an even colder airmass into New England for later Sunday through Monday, with high temps Monday holding near 10 degrees in the Bangor Region. Temps will begin to moderate Tuesday as high pressure slips off to our east and a southwest breeze begins to develop here.

Tonight: Variably cloudy, with possible scattered snow showers late along the coast and a gusty westerly breeze diminishing to between 5 and 10 mph late, with low temps in the upper single numbers north and teens to near 20 south.

Friday: Possible morning snow showers along the coast then becoming partly cloudy, with high temps in the upper teens and 20s and a west to northwest breeze under 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny early then increasing afternoon clouds, with temps in the mid teens to mid 20s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, cold and breezy, with possible morning snow showers east and high temps in the teens.

Monday: Partly sunny and frigid, with high temps in the mid single numbers to mid teens from north to south.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, with possible snow showers and high temps in the 20s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist