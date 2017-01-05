WATCH LIVE

MEMA Warning About Roof Collapses

Jan 5, 20177:52 PM EST
Local News

In some parts of Maine, people are being warned about the potential for roofs to collapses.

Thursday morning in Fort Fairfield, the community bandstand collapsed under the weight of heavy snow.

The latest storm brought the season snow total to nearly 70 in. in central Aroostook County.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency says the snow load on structures is a concern after several recent storms with heavy, wet snow crossed central and northern Maine.

Officials say homeowners may need to remove snow from their roofs.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

ADVERTISEMENT
© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us