MEMA Warning About Roof Collapses

In some parts of Maine, people are being warned about the potential for roofs to collapses.

Thursday morning in Fort Fairfield, the community bandstand collapsed under the weight of heavy snow.

The latest storm brought the season snow total to nearly 70 in. in central Aroostook County.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency says the snow load on structures is a concern after several recent storms with heavy, wet snow crossed central and northern Maine.

Officials say homeowners may need to remove snow from their roofs.